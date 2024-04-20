Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Friday against San Diego, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over four innings. He struck out seven.

Rodriguez flashed his swing-and-miss stuff for the second straight start, striking out seven and generating 11 whiffs in his short outing. The 27-year-old rookie sports a 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in his first 7.2 innings. Rodriguez has pitched well enough to likely maintain his rotation spot for another start, scheduled to be on the road against the Royals.