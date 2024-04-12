The Blue Jays plan to promote Rodrigeuz to the major-league club in the coming days,Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rodriguez joined the Blue Jays this offseason on a multi-year deal after pitching in Japan for the previous four seasons. He's started a pair of games with Triple-A Buffalo, working a total of 6.1 shutout innings with a 10:3 K:BB. It's unclear how the club intends to deploy Rodriguez, though he may take the rotation spot of Bowden Francis, who has struggled significantly early on in the campaign.
