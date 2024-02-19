Rodriguez threw his first bullpen session of the spring Sunday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The Cuban right-hander was a late arrival in camp due to visa issues, but Rodriguez was still able to tease the upside that landed him a five-year, $32 million contract from the Blue Jays this winter. "He's got a lot of weapons. He's got just about every pitch in the book from different angles," pitching coach Pete Walker said after the session. "He's got a slight hesitation in the delivery. There are certainly some things there that are interesting, and we'll just have to kind of fine-tune a little bit and find out what will really work the best at the major-league level." Rodriguez will be stretched out as a starter early in spring training, but if he makes the Opening Day roster, he's more likely to be used in long relief.