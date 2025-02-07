Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Friday that Rodriguez will compete for the fifth spot in the rotation during spring training, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It makes sense for the club to keep Rodriguez stretched out in case someone else gets hurt, but the right-hander is pretty clearly sixth in the rotation pecking order heading into spring training. He still figures to be needed to start some games at some point, but Rodriguez is likely to begin the season in the bullpen if the Blue Jays' top five starters are healthy.