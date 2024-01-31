Rodriguez has yet to take a physical for the Blue Jays as he awaits a visa, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez's four-year, $32 million agreement with Toronto was reported two weeks ago, but he still hasn't taken a physical before the deal becomes official. The 26-year-old remains in the Dominican Republic and will need visas from both the United States and Canada but plans to take a physical in whichever country issues his visa first. There's no apparent worry that the contract could fall through, but it's certainly taking longer than expected. Rodriguez is expected to be used as a starter by the Blue Jays, although he could get stretched out in the minors or in long relief first.