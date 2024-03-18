Rodriguez (back) permitted one run in two innings of work Sunday versus the Twins in his Grapefruit League debut.

Rodriguez served up a solo home run to Brooks Lee in the first inning, but that was the only hit he allowed. He walked one, struck out a pair and touched 96.8 mph with his fastball, per Francys Romero of MLB.com. It's not clear what the Blue Jays' plans are for Rodriguez's role at the beginning of the season. His abbreviated spring and lack of pitching in 2023 is working against him, but the club's need for rotation help while Kevin Gausman (shoulder) and Alek Manoah (shoulder) are out could mean he's thrown into the fire right away.