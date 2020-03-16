Blue Jays' Yennsy Diaz: Opening season on IL
The Blue Jays placed Diaz on the 60-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Diaz made a Grapefruit League appearance as recently as March 9, and no reports surfaced in the week that followed indicating that he was dealing with any sort of injury. In any event, he'll be sidelined for at least the next two months while recovering from the unspecified issue, with Diaz's move to the 60-day IL opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Joe Panik.
