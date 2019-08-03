Diaz was recalled from Double-A New Hampshire Saturday.

Nick Kingham (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Diaz owns an 8-7 record, 4.15 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 19 starts. The 22-year-old right-hander will look to provide bullpen depth upon making his major league debut.

