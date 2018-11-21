Diaz's contract was purchased by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Diaz was promoted to the 40-man roster in an effort to protect him from the impending Rule 5 draft. The 22-year-old prospect hasn't pitched above High-A in his brief four-year professional career but he's experienced success within the lower levels of Toronto's farm system (2.08 ERA over 47 frames with Low-A Lansing in 2018) and appears to possess good arm talent.

