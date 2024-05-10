Garcia (back) is available for Friday's game against the Twins, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia hasn't pitched in a game since April 28 but is ready to take the mound this weekend versus Minnesota. The right-hander has been dominant this season with a 0.68 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings, and he should continue to serve as the setup man to closer Jordan Romano.