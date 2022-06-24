Garcia is dealing with lower-back inflammation, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Reports from earlier in the week indicated Garcia was dealing with discomfort in his left side, but the issue is evidently in his lower back. He tested the injury by throwing some pitches Friday, but the Blue Jays have yet to announce if he's cleared to pitch.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Dealing with left side discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Collects first win as Jay•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Saddled with loss Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Ejected Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Saddled with loss Monday•