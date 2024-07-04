Garcia (elbow) feels good following Wednesday's bullpen session and will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander will need at least a couple appearances in the minors before being cleared to rejoin the Blue Jays. Chad Green is currently operating as Toronto's closer with Jordan Romano (elbow) out indefinitely after elbow surgery, but Garcia could be the favorite for saves once reinstated.