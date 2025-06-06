Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Begins throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (shoulder) has resumed playing catch, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reported Friday.
Garcia received a cortisone shot in his right shoulder May 26, and after a brief shutdown, he's started playing catch. Garcia is recovering from a shoulder impingement and logged a 3.15 ERA with a 24:10 K:BB over 20 innings prior to suffering the injury.
