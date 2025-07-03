Garcia (1-2) was charged with his fourth blown save of the season but picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-9 victory over the Yankees, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

Making his return from a shoulder issue that had sidelined him since May 22, Garcia looked a little rusty as he served up a homer to Aaron Judge and tossed just 18 of 34 pitches for strikes, but after blowing a two-run lead he got bailed out by the Blue Jays offense in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander topped out at 97.2 mph with his fastball and appeared to be healthy, so despite the stumble he should reclaim the setup role that has seen Garcia collect three saves and six holds in 22 appearances this season.