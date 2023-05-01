Garcia blew the save during Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Mariners in extras, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Garcia replaced Anthony Bass in a one-run game with two on and two out in the eighth. He got out of the inning by striking out Taylor Trammell, who hit a grand slam earlier in the contest, and he came out for the ninth with Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson presumably unavailable after pitching Friday and Saturday. Garcia walked the leadoff hitter in the ninth and surrendered a two-out, game-tying RBI single to J.P. Crawford before getting out of the frame. It was Garcia's second blown save in as many chances, and he likely won't get too many more high-leverage outings anytime soon.