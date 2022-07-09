Garcia threw a perfect sixth inning in Friday's 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
Garcia's first appearance since he returned from a back strain saw him pitch well in a 2-2 contest. The right-hander has mainly worked as a setup man in 2022, logging a 3.29 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB with 12 holds, three blown saves and a 1-3 record through 27.1 innings. Garcia should continue to be part of the high-leverage mix for the Blue Jays, though Jordan Romano has shown no signs of relinquishing the closer role.
