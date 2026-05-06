Garcia (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League as soon as Friday, MLB.com reports.

Garcia has been on the shelf all season after he underwent surgery in September to clean up scar tissue around his right elbow, but he's made steady progress with his throwing program since spring training and now looks ready to test himself in a game setting. The right-hander will begin his rehab assignment in Florida but is likely to eventually move up to a higher-level affiliate within the next week or two. Garcia will be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list in the final week of May and could be ready to join the Blue Jays at that point if his rehab assignment goes smoothly.