Garcia (2-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Orioles, striking out one in a perfect two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander relieved Ross Stripling with one out in the seventh inning of a scoreless tie, and Garcia wound up as the pitcher of record when the Blue Jays offense erupted in the bottom half of the frame. The right-hander continues to work in a setup role for Toronto, and since the All-Star break he has five holds in 10 appearances along with a 2.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 9.2 innings.