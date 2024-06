Garcia (3-0) struck out one in a perfect inning Sunday to pick up the win over Oakland.

The Blue Jays won 6-3 in the 10th inning, handing Garcia the victory after he preserved the tie in the ninth. The right-hander has either a win or a save in four straight appearances, and he's been Toronto's next high-leverage option this season, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB through 26 innings with nine holds and four saves in addition to his three wins.