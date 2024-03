Garcia could be part of a closer by committee for the Blue Jays while Jordan Romano (elbow) and Erik Swanson (forearm) are out, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

It sounds like manager John Schneider doesn't plan to settle on one guy during what the team hopes is a short absence for Romano and Swanson. Mitchell lists Green at the top of the pecking order, followed by Garcia and Mayza. Garcia collected three saves while compiling a 79:15 K:BB over 66 frames for Toronto in 2023.