Garcia (back) may require only one rehab appearance after striking out two batters in one inning Monday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
According to Longley, manager Charlie Montoyo was impressed with Garcia's first rehab appearance, and he noted that it's possible Garcia could rejoin the team in Seattle, meaning Monday would serve as his lone MiLB outing. The club will likely check in on the right-hander Tuesday to ensure he's feeling strong before making a decision on whether he'll require another appearance in the minors.
