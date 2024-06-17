Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Garcia is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his right elbow revealed no structural damage but showed "ulnar nerve symptoms," Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

According to Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star, the Blue Jays are describing the right elbow soreness that forced Garcia out of a save chance in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Guardians is being viewed as a "stinger." The club isn't too concerned about the injury, though Wilner notes that if Garcia hasn't made a full recovery by Friday, the Blue Jays won't hesitate to place him on the injured list. Schneider intimated that the Blue Jays will likely stay away from Garcia for at least Monday's game versus the Red Sox, with the skipper naming Chad Green as the team's interim closer for however long Garcia is unavailable. Before leaving early Sunday, Garcia had converted three consecutive save chances to solidify himself as the Blue Jays' preferred ninth-inning man while two-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano (elbow) remains on the IL.