Garcia wasn't available during Wednesday's win over the White Sox due to left side discomfort, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia tossed a scoreless inning during Tuesday's win over the White Sox, but he's apparently dealing with a side issue following the outing. The Blue Jays have a scheduled day off Thursday, and the right-hander will be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's series opener against Milwaukee.