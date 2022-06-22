Garcia wasn't available during Wednesday's win over the White Sox due to left side discomfort, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Garcia tossed a scoreless inning during Tuesday's win over the White Sox, but he's apparently dealing with a side issue following the outing. The Blue Jays have a scheduled day off Thursday, and the right-hander will be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's series opener against Milwaukee.
