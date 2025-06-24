Garcia (shoulder) struck out the side in a scoreless inning of relief for the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Monday.

It's not surprising to see Garcia dominate FCL hitters, but it is a very encouraging start to his rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since May 22 due to a shoulder impingement, and he'll likely be shifted to a higher-level affiliate in short order as he tracks toward a return to the Toronto bullpen within the next week or so.