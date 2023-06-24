Garcia left Saturday's relief appearance against the Athletics with discomfort in his right knee, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that the injury is one that has been bothering Garcia for a while, but he doesn't consider the injury serious and he doesn't believe he'll need to be placed on the injured list. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day, but might miss a game or two while he recovers even if he doesn't hit the IL.