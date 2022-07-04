Garcia (back) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Buffalo.
Garcia landed on the injured list in late June with a sore back, but it did not take him long to recover. Given that he has only been out a couple weeks, he may not need to appear in more than a game or two before rejoining the major-league roster.
