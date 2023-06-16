Garcia (1-3) took the loss Thursday, giving up a run on four hits in an inning of relief against the Orioles. He struck out two.

After getting the final out of the fifth inning, Garcia stayed in for the sixth and got tagged for three straight two-out singles to allow what proved to be the winning run for Baltimore. The right-hander has slipped out of a high-leverage role in the Toronto bullpen -- he has eight holds on the season, but only one over the last month -- and he's been scored upon in five of his last nine appearances, posting an 8.00 ERA and 1.89 WHIP despite a 12:0 K:BB through nine innings over that stretch.