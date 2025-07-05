The Blue Jays placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left ankle sprain.

Garcia gave up two runs in one inning during his return from a shoulder injury Wednesday, taking a blown save but tallying a win in the process. He'll now end up back on the IL thanks to an ankle injury and will remain on the shelf through the All-Star break. Robinson Pina was recalled from Triple-A to fill the vacancy in Toronto's bullpen.