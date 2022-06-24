Garcia was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left back strain, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander was reported to be dealing with discomfort in his left side earlier this week, but the injury has now been diagnosed as a back strain. It's unclear exactly how long Garcia will be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list July 7. Jeremy Beasley was added to the 26-man roster in a corresponding move.