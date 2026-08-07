Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Likely done for season

Garcia (elbow/neck/biceps) has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Garcia will undergo further testing to decide if he needs surgery, but manager John Schneider said Garcia's season is likely over. The right-hander has pitched in just one big-league game since May 22 of last season, and he was recently pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment due to ongoing arm issues. Garcia turns 36 years old later this month.