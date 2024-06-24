Share Video

Link copied!

Garcia (elbow) has progressed to long-tossing from 120 feet, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Working his way back from right elbow ulnar neuritis, Garcia would seem close to throwing off a mound if he can continue to progress. He was closing for the Blue Jays before getting hurt a week ago and could eventually get that job back, although Jordan Romano (elbow) and Chad Green will be factors.

More News