Garcia could be in the mix for save chances if Jordan Romano (elbow) and Erik Swanson (forearm) are unavailable at the start of the season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

As things stand right now, the Blue Jays have not ruled Romano or Swanson out for Opening Day, but given that they're both nursing arm injuries, nothing is assured. Garcia looms as potentially next in line to close and has had a strong spring, posting a 2.25 ERA and 7:2 K:BB over eight innings. The 33-year-old notched three saves for Toronto in 2023, producing a nice 79:15 K:BB across 66 frames along the way.