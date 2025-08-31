The Blue Jays transferred Garcia (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

It was recently announced that Garcia requires surgery to clean up scar tissue around his right elbow and will miss the rest of the season, so it was only a matter of time before he was shifted to the 60-day IL. The right-hander finished the 2025 campaign with a 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 21 innings. Garcia is owed $7.5 million for 2026 and is expected to be healthy for the start of spring training.