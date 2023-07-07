Garcia earned a save against the White Sox on Thursday by retiring both batters he faced.

The contest remained scoreless through 10 frames before Toronto put up six runs in the top of the 11th. Chicago came back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning and put two runners on base with one out, at which point Garcia was called upon to extinguish the fire. The right-hander needed just six pitches to do so, retiring both batters he faced for his first save of the campaign. Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th and picked up the victory, so there's nothing to see here in terms of Garcia's role -- he'll likely get some high-leverage work, but Romano has a near monopoly on save chances.