Garcia picked up the save Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits while striking out one over a scoreless inning.
With Jordan Romano still recovering from a lower back injury, Garcia entered the contest with a 5-2 lead in the ninth inning and got into trouble early after allowing singles to Lourdes Gurriel and Jake McCarthy. However, the right-handed reliever managed to pitch his way out of it, needing just four pitches to retire the final two batters and secure his second save of the season. Garcia is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities and has not allowed a run since June 17 against the Rangers.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Secures third win•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Nabs save in extra innings•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Expected to avoid IL•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Exits with knee discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Hit with loss against O's•