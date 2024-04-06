Garcia (1-0) was credited with the win in Friday's victory over the Yankees, striking out one in 0.2 scoreless innings of relief.

He entered a 0-0 tie with one out in the sixth inning and needed only seven pitches to retire Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Garcia was then rewarded with the win when Ernie Clement put the game's first run on the board with a solo shot in the top of the seventh. The right-hander has been kept in a high-leverage setup role while Jordan Romano (elbow) has been sidelined, with Chad Green collecting the Blue Jays' first save of the season Friday, and Garcia has yet to allow a run in 2.1 innings with a 2:0 K:BB.