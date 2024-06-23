Garcia (elbow) began playing catch Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia took the first step in his recovery Saturday after landing on the injured list June 17 due to right elbow ulnar neuritis. A short stint on the IL would benefit the Blue Jays, especially with Jordan Romano (elbow) having his throwing program halted. Prior to his injury, Garcia held a 2.57 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB over 28 innings.