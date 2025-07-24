Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Receives cortisone shot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (ankle) received a cortisone shot in his right elbow this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
An ankle sprain sent Garcia to the injured list July 5, but he was recently shut down after experiencing elbow issues while ramping up his throwing program. The plan is for him to remain shut down for another two weeks, at which point the Jays will re-evaluate him and determine next steps.
