Garcia (shoulder) received a cortisone shot Monday and will be shut down from throwing for a few days, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

How Garcia feels in the coming days will decide when he'll resume throwing, and until then, there won't be much information on a timeline for return. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder impingement, but he may need more than the minimum 15 days to recover.