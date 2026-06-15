Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Recovery time still an issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Garcia (elbow) has yet to pitch on back-to-back days during his rehab assignment, or even twice in three days, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander did show improved velocity during his most recent appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, but as yet he hasn't been able to bounce back quickly after an outing as he completes his recovery from surgery late last season to remove scar tissue from his elbow. That could delay Garcia's 2026 debut if the Blue Jays want to make sure he can handle a more regular usage pattern before adding him to an already overworked bullpen. Over his last four rehab appearances between Single-A Dunedin and Buffalo, Garcia has a 4.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over 3.2 innings with a 4:3 K:BB.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!