Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Recovery time still an issue

Garcia (elbow) has yet to pitch on back-to-back days during his rehab assignment, or even twice in three days, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander did show improved velocity during his most recent appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, but as yet he hasn't been able to bounce back quickly after an outing as he completes his recovery from surgery late last season to remove scar tissue from his elbow. That could delay Garcia's 2026 debut if the Blue Jays want to make sure he can handle a more regular usage pattern before adding him to an already overworked bullpen. Over his last four rehab appearances between Single-A Dunedin and Buffalo, Garcia has a 4.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over 3.2 innings with a 4:3 K:BB.