Garcia (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Garcia struck out two in a perfect inning during his lone rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, and he'll rejoin the Blue Jays' bullpen ahead of Friday's game against Seattle. The right-hander should reclaim high-leverage duties for the Blue Jays after he picked up 12 holds in 28 appearances to begin the year.
