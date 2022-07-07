Garcia (back) is with Toronto for its weekend series at Seattle but has not yet been activated from the injured list, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Garcia has been sidelined since June 21 with a back strain and threw one inning in a rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. He could immediately return to a high-leverage role, as he recorded 12 holds in 28 appearances prior to being sidelined.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Could join team soon•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Goes out on rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Battling back inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Dealing with left side discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Collects first win as Jay•