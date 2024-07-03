Garcia (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and will need at least one minor-league rehab appearance before being activated, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

If all goes well, Garcia would be sent out for a rehab assignment following Wednesday's bullpen session. While it's unclear exactly how many appearances he'll need in the minors, manager John Schneider indicated Garcia would need more than one outing before rejoining the active roster. Once he's healthy, Garcia could take over closing duties considering Jordan Romano (elbow) will be shut down from throwing for at least six weeks.