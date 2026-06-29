Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Resumes playing catch

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Garcia (elbow/neck/biceps) has resumed playing catch, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia has been on the shelf all season after requiring surgery last September to remove scar tissue around his right elbow, but biceps and neck nerve symptoms were cited as the reason behind the Blue Jays' decision to pull him off his rehab assignment last week. The right-hander appears to have responded well to several days of rest, prompting the Blue Jays to clear him to begin throwing again. Given that he's dealt with multiple setbacks this season -- Garcia was also pulled off a rehab assignment in May due to elbow soreness -- he could be built up slowly before the Blue Jays clear him to report back to a minor-league affiliate.