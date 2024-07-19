The Blue Jays activated Garcia (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Garcia has been sidelined since mid-June with right elbow ulnar neuritis and dealt with some neck stiffness during a brief rehab assignment. He's feeling good now, however, and should immediately be thrown back into the late-inning mix for the Blue Jays, perhaps even as the team's closer. Garcia boasts a 2.57 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB over 28 innings this season.