Garcia (0-2) took the loss Monday as the Blue jays were downed 3-2 by the Yankees, allowing one run on two hits over one inning. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Entering a tie game in the top of the ninth inning, Garcia gave up a couple singles with a stolen base in between to cough up the winning run for the Yankees. The right-hander didn't allow an earned run through his first eight appearances for Toronto, but he's been tagged for five in his last 1.1 innings, leaving him with a 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and mediocre 6:3 K:BB on the season. Garcia's five holds are tied for the team lead, but he could fall out of a high-leverage role if his struggles continue much longer.