Garcia (0-3) took the loss against the Red on Sunday, giving up one run on three hits while striking out one in one inning.

Things could have been worse for the right-hander, but he still served up a game-winning solo shot to Joey Votto before escaping the frame. Garcia was brought in to help solidify Toronto's setup crew ahead of closer Jordan Romano, but instead he's supplied a 3.94 ERA and awful 16.4 percent strikeout rate through 16 innings. The 31-year-old does have eight holds in 17 appearances, but he could lose his grip on a high-leverage role if he doesn't turn things around.