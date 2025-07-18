Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Shut down with elbow issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (ankle) experienced ulnar nerve symptoms in his right elbow recently and has been temporarily shut down, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Garcia is working his way back from a sprained left ankle, but his rehab will be halted due to an elbow issue. The Blue Jays medical staff will evaluate Garcia in the coming days, after which we should have more information regarding the severity of the setback.
