Pinango went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

The rookie outfielder took Kyle Finnegan deep in the seventh inning to get the Blue Jays on the board, and give Pinango his first career homer in the majors. He's seeing regular playing time against right-handed pitching with Addison Barger (elbow) back on the IL, and through his first 15 games with Toronto he's slashing .364/.404/.477 with two doubles, three runs and seven RBI.