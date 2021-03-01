Zulueta (elbow) threw a live bullpen session Monday and could pitch in a Grapefruit League game later this week, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Zulueta, who signed with the Blue Jays out of Cuba as an amateur free agent in 2019, has yet to make his debut in affiliated ball. Shortly after putting pen to paper on a contract, Zulueta underwent Tommy John surgery, but he should be back to 100 percent after rehabbing throughout 2020 while the minor-league season was cancelled. Prior to going under the knife, Zulueta drew raves for his big fastball that regularly sits in the upper-90s, but consistently finding the strike zone was an issue. The 23-year-old will likely spend the 2021 season in the lower levels of the minors.